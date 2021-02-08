IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Universal were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal by 23.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 641,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,880,000 after purchasing an additional 121,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Universal by 6.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,491,000 after buying an additional 81,740 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal by 25.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 30,565 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in Universal in the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Universal in the third quarter worth $956,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

NYSE UVV opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $377.03 million during the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

About Universal

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.