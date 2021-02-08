Rosenblatt Securities Raises Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $140.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.53.

PENN stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.79.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $1,236,457.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,716 shares of company stock valued at $25,990,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

