Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 850 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 82,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BL shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $148.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.23 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $148.67.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

