Cwm LLC Sells 2,602 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 33.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 437,021 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 588,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 68.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 660,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 267,148 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 206.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 111,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

NYSE UMC opened at $9.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

