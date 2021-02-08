$0.65 EPS Expected for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Radian Group posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Radian Group.
RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.
RDN opened at $20.17 on Friday. Radian Group has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.
Radian Group Company Profile
Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.
