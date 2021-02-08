Analysts Expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.68. Radian Group posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Radian Group.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDN. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter worth $44,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,896,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,384 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 871.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,573,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 846,224 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. Radian Group has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

