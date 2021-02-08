Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Herc were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after buying an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Herc by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,268,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Herc by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Herc from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

NYSE HRI opened at $69.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $72.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

