Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells 5,385 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $258,372.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,483,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, John Brandon Wagner sold 4,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $165,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $80,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $262,983.75.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $148,124.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $138,409.51.

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $198,449.10.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $101,281.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $48.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in EverQuote by 34.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EverQuote by 92.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in EverQuote by 48.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 431,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,674,000 after purchasing an additional 139,942 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

