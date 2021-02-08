R Chad Prashad Sells 1,706 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $222,035.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,559.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
R Chad Prashad also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $94,115.00.
Shares of WRLD opened at $130.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a market cap of $897.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $170.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About World Acceptance
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
