R Chad Prashad Sells 1,706 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) CEO R Chad Prashad sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $222,035.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,327 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,559.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

R Chad Prashad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, R Chad Prashad sold 700 shares of World Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $94,115.00.

Shares of WRLD opened at $130.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.17. The company has a market cap of $897.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $170.98.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 524.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

