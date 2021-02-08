Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,854 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGNE opened at $371.89 on Monday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $382.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,484,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total value of $21,048,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares in the company, valued at $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.16.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

