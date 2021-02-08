Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 370.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Chart Industries worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $108,942,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 98.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366,541 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,841,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 325,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after buying an additional 183,758 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $141.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $143.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.03.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

