Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,015.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock worth $9,996,108 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:HALO opened at $48.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.75 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.
Halozyme Therapeutics Profile
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
