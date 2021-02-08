Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,015.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $465,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 142,689 shares in the company, valued at $5,530,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,901,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock worth $9,996,108 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HALO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $48.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.75 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average of $34.79. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

