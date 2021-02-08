Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Chemed worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $509.57 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $330.01 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.46.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total value of $1,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

