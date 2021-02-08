Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 173,887 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,887 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 18,158 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,976,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

