Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.29 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,011 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,548 shares in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.86.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Thomas Molson sold 3,238 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $152,574.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

