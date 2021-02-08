Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTCH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.55.

MTCH stock opened at $159.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of -242.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

