Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $171.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

AAPL stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

