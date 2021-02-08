S&CO Inc. Has $30.09 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,297 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.7% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 47,890 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $245.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.