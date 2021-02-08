Comerica Bank Has $6.46 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,775 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of KBR worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KBR. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $21,716,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of KBR by 857.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in KBR by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,270,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,404,000 after acquiring an additional 313,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its position in KBR by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 652,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250,116 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.23.

NYSE:KBR opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.11. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

