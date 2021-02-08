Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $341.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

SNOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Snowflake from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Snowflake stock opened at $306.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.16. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $208.55 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,789 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after acquiring an additional 224,004 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

