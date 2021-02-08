New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Relic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.76.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $260,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth $45,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

