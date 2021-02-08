Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,419 shares of company stock worth $13,961,607 over the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RL opened at $108.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -86.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.54. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $124.44.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.37.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

