Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $192,000. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other news, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,223 shares of company stock worth $2,380,269. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.