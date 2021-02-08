American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 26.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,141,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,586,000 after buying an additional 442,880 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 690,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 447,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 34.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 408,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 104,059 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in American Assets Trust by 1,316.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 352,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 327,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 45,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $1,304,781.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 11,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $286,802.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,414 shares of company stock worth $1,654,706. Corporate insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

