Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SeaSpine by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $17.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $18.98.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

