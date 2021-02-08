Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 46.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,315 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 49,912 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 181.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.6% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTXS. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.31, for a total value of $994,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,321,490.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,786 shares of company stock worth $7,628,604. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $131.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $173.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

