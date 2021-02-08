SVB Leerink Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $73.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.96.

GILD stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

