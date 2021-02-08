Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.23.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UAA. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.