New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $313,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Moderna by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $3,149,200.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $1,310,858.38. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,667 shares of company stock valued at $64,197,615. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $176.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $185.98.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

