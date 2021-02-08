Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rekor Systems from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

REKR stock opened at $16.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REKR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 755.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 334,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rekor Systems (REKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.