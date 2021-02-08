Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

