1,100 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Equifax by 3.7% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its position in Equifax by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.91.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $178.64 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.01 and a twelve month high of $196.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

