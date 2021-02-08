Lake Street Capital Boosts HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target to $19.00

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of HyreCar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HyreCar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of HyreCar from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $230.54 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.34.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in HyreCar by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 55,176 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

