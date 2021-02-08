IFP Advisors Inc Invests $30,000 in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,098,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 35,445 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.16. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

