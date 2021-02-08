IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Polaris were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Polaris by 108.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII stock opened at $118.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 359.30 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,798 shares of company stock worth $2,878,578 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PII. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.