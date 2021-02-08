Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in MEDNAX by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 172,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 28,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MEDNAX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in MEDNAX by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 70,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 18,690 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MD. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MD opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

