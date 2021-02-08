Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $3,349,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVNS opened at $47.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

