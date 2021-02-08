Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTCT. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital downgraded NetScout Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 101.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $31.19.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 173,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

