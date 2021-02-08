Zacks Investment Research Lowers PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ PHAS opened at $4.31 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 58,668 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 42,674 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

