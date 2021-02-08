Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Coca-Cola Amatil alerts:

OTCMKTS CCLAY opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Amatil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.