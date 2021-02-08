Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,656,000 after acquiring an additional 179,959 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 574.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 199,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 170,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT stock opened at $27.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.