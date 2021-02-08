Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Linde stock opened at $257.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 52.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

