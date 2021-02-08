Cwm LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares during the period.

KBWD opened at $17.73 on Monday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a $0.121 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

