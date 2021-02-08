iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 602.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Shares of EWU opened at $29.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $33.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.