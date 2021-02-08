Cwm LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth $156,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Switchback Energy Acquisition alerts:

Switchback Energy Acquisition stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.83. Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Switchback Energy Acquisition Profile

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Switchback Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switchback Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.