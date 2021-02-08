Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 111.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $585,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

