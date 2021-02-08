Cwm LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 17.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in ONE Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $96.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

