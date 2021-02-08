Cwm LLC Buys 337 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GME. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GameStop by 913.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 1,798,857 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,900,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 352.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 594,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,609,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,617,000 after purchasing an additional 243,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 276,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 191,498 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. GameStop’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of GameStop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

