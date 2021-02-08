Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 2,103 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,579,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 151,951 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 266.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100,665 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 950.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,676,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $157.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.46.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

