Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Sells $1,235,000.00 in Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Peter J. Solomon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.24.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. FMR LLC increased its position in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 293,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

